‘#Mayalo’ movie review: Interesting road thriller

‘#Mayalo,’ staring Naresh Agastya, Bhavana Vazhapandal, and Gnaneswari Kandregula in lead roles is written and directed by Megha Mithra Pervar. The road film has been produced by Shalini Nambu and Radha Krishna Nambu on FrameByFrame Pictures. The film creates buzz with the teaser and trailer released. As the film hits theatres this Friday, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Maya (Gnaneswari) is all set to ring her wedding bells. Her friends Krishna (Naresh Agastya) and Sindhu (Bhavana), who were childhood sweethearts but have since fallen out, set out to travel together to attend Maya's wedding. Sindhu and Krishna, who became friends-turned-foes due to Maya, have to reconcile with each other in a matter of a few days. What happens during their journey? Will they fall in love with each other? What truths do they come to realise is the main crux of the story.

Performances

Naresh Agastya, who gained popularity with “Mathu Vadalara” entertained thoroughly. The character of Krishna is a cakewalk for him. Gnaneswari Kandregula, who was recently seen in “Month of Madhu,” is very good as well. Bhavana Vazhapandal also lived upto the expectations and performed well. Other actors also did justice to their given characters.

Technicalities

Director Megha Mithra Pervar makes takes a comfortable step by coming with a road thriller. The conflicts come to the fore as the story progresses. Although the narration is slow-paced at times, the story comes to the track with an immediate scene. The cinematography by Maaya V is adequate. Editors Arun Thachoth and Tinchu Philip did their job well but can be much sharper. Dennis Norton delivers a nice BGM.