‘Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha’ trailer: Melodies, love, and dreams

Young actor Naresh Agasthya’s upcoming romantic drama Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha is grabbing attention for all the right reasons. Directed by Vipin and produced by Uma Devi Kota under the Sunethra Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. banner, the film has already created buzz with its soulful teasers and emotionally rich music. Now, the theatrical trailer is out, further heightening expectations.

The story follows a passionate young musician who dreams of following his legendary grandmother’s footsteps. However, his father strongly opposes his musical aspirations, leading to a painful fallout. Seeking solace and inspiration, he escapes to a scenic hill station, where he meets a free-spirited girl who changes his life. As love blossoms, he battles inner turmoil, strained relationships, and career challenges in a heartfelt quest to achieve his dreams and win his love.

The trailer paints a picture of a love story rooted in emotion and conflict, elevated by poetic storytelling and visual beauty. Director Vipin impresses with his artistic sensibility, while cinematographer Mohana Krishna captures the breathtaking hill station backdrops with finesse. Justin Prabhakaran’s moving background score enhances the emotional core of the film.

Naresh Agasthya shines as the determined musician, with Rabiya Khatoon making a charming impression as his love interest. Veteran actress Radhika Sarathkumar plays the role of his inspiring grandmother.

With top-notch production values, strong performances, and a stirring musical backdrop, Meghalu Cheppina Prema Katha is set to release in theatres on August 22.