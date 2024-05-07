Met Gala 2024: Celebrity Fashion Highlights from Fashion’s Grandest Night

The Met Gala 2024, hosted at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, brought forth a dazzling display of fashion as celebrities graced the red carpet in their most exquisite ensembles. This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," spurred creativity, while the dress code, "The Garden of Time," inspired a myriad of interpretations.





Kylie Jenner captivated onlookers in a mesmerizing pestal gown, boasting an off-the-shoulder neckline, bodycon fit, and a graceful trailing train. Complemented by a rose-adorned bun and glamorous makeup, Jenner epitomized ethereal beauty.





RECOMMENDED PHOTOS









Zendaya's Met Gala look was a masterpiece, as she dazzled in a Maison Margiela gown by John Galliano, inspired by a 1994 Dior design. Styled with a dramatic flair and accessorized with a black fascinator, her ensemble in bottle green and blue jewel tones left a lasting impression.





Jennifer Lopez graced the event in a breathtaking floor-sweeping gown adorned with delicate golden floral embellishments, exuding grace and sophistication.









Cardi B commanded attention in a voluminous black gown paired with dazzling diamond-and-emerald jewellry, emanating confidence and glamour.









Gigi Hadid turned heads in a white off-the-shoulder corset dress paired with a silk moiré coat adorned with 3D yellow roses, showcasing a blend of elegance and modernity.









Shakira made a stunning debut in a scarlet red column dress with a voluminous cape, exuding theatrical flair with dramatic ruffled sleeves reminiscent of rose petals.









Kendall Jenner made a bold statement in a Givenchy Haute Couture 1999 ensemble, featuring a sheer cutout that offered a daring glimpse, showcasing her confidence and style.





Demi Lovato stunned in a strapless silver gown by Prabal Gurung, adorned with floral embellishments and a statement-making diamond necklace.









Ariana Grande captivated in a celestial-inspired ensemble by Loewe's Jonathan Anderson, featuring a sculpted bodice crafted from mother of pearl and a flowing white skirt adorned with floral eye decorations.









Nicki Minaj impressed in a floral sculpture gown by Marni's Francesco Risso, showcasing a custom hourglass mini dress adorned with hand-painted 3-D metal flowers in vibrant shades.









Nicki Minaj impressed in a floral sculpture gown by Marni's Francesco Risso, showcasing a custom hourglass mini dress adorned with hand-painted 3-D metal flowers in vibrant shades.









Mindy Kaling captivated in a voluminous nude-coloured gown by Gaurav Gupta, featuring sculptural elements that cascaded down her back in a striking pattern, requiring multiple handlers to assist her on the red carpet.





Tyla, the celebrated vocalist, debuted on the Met Gala red carpet in a cutting-edge ensemble evoking the essence of desert landscapes, adorned with intricate sculpting and complemented by a subtle gold necklace and an oversized hourglass accessory, showcasing innovation and style.

Each celebrity brought their unique interpretation of the theme, contributing to the spectacle and glamour of the Met Gala 2024.



