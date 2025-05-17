Mission Impossible Final Reckoning Review: A tepid farewell to Ethan Hunt

Mission Impossible: Final Reckoning (Mission Impossible 8) marks what is said to be Ethan Hunt’s final mission in the long-running action franchise. Headlined by Tom Cruise, the film features a strong ensemble including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, Angela Bassett, and Esai Morales. Directed by Christopher McQuarrie and co-produced by McQuarrie and Cruise himself, the film attempts to close out the decades-old saga on a high note. With striking visuals captured by cinematographer Fraser Taggart and tightly cut sequences edited by Eddie Hamilton, the movie aims for both scale and precision. The background score, composed by Max Aruj and Alfie Godfrey, underscores the tension and drama that unfolds. Released in India a week ahead of its global launch, this final chapter carries the pressure of delivering an unforgettable farewell. But does it live up to that promise?

Story

Ethan Hunt reunites with his IMF team for a mission that could decide the fate of the world. This time, their adversary is no ordinary villain but a sentient AI known as The Entity, a rogue intelligence with the power to disrupt global stability. The threat intensifies with the reappearance of Gabriel (Esai Morales), a mysterious and ruthless figure linked to Ethan’s past. In a devastating twist, Gabriel eliminates Luther (Ving Rhames), seizing a critical component called the “Poison Pill.” With global security at stake, Ethan receives direct orders from the President for one last operation—an urgent and perilous quest that will test his limits. What ensues is an emotionally charged, adrenaline-fueled ride through betrayal, action, and sacrifice.

Performances

Tom Cruise remains the driving force of the movie, showcasing his relentless commitment to performing high-risk stunts. Whether navigating intense underwater scenes or piloting a small aircraft in suspenseful aerial sequences, he consistently captures the audience’s focus. However, despite his physical prowess, his emotional delivery feels somewhat robotic and lacks the warmth needed to truly connect with the audience.

Hayley Atwell adds strength to her role but at times her performance feels a bit forced and cheesy, which detracts from the sincerity of her character. Simon Pegg offers moments of levity that help balance the film’s more serious tones, and the chemistry among the cast feels natural and effective. Pom Klementieff did well in the limits of her role. Her looks and performance stands out.

An unexpected highlight is Rolf Saxon’s return as William Donloe, a nod to the original 1996 installment. His presence not only sparks nostalgia but also enriches the story, providing emotional resonance for longtime followers of the series.

Technicalities

Under the direction of Christopher McQuarrie, the film delivers striking action and sharp visuals, though the storytelling could have benefited from better pacing and refinement. A more concise duration—preferably under two and a half hours—might have made the narrative more engaging, particularly in its latter portions.

Fraser Taggart’s cinematography stands out, especially during the underwater and high-altitude scenes, capturing intensity with precision. The score complements the film’s tone well, enhancing key moments without overwhelming them. While the editing does its job for the most part, a few sequences could have been trimmed to maintain momentum. As expected from the Mission: Impossible series, the technical craftsmanship and production quality remain consistently high.

Analysis

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning (Final Recording) is just an okay movie. It could have been a lot better. It doesn’t really feel like an original Mission Impossible film, it’s dragged out, slow, and the plot is easy to predict and crack.

While the stunts are decent, they feel fewer and less impressive compared to earlier installments, especially when compared to the earlier films in the franchise. If this is truly the final closure to a massive franchise that has lasted over 40 years, the movie should have delivered much more. It should have honored the Mission Impossible: legacy instead of focusing on an emotionally flat and somewhat confusing narrative.

The emotional quotient felt lacking. It wasn’t clear why Ethan Hunt was portrayed as so sorrowful, and if this really was his farewell, it didn’t land with the impact it deserved. The movie failed to build enough tension, especially toward the climax and ending, which should have been much more thrilling and satisfying for a supposed final chapter.

Rating: 2/5