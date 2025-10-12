‘Mithra Mandali’ team confirms special premieres on Oct 15; clears censor with U/A

The much-awaited entertainer Mithra Mandali, starring Priyadarshi and popular YouTuber-turned-actress Niharika NM, is all set to light up theatres this festive season. The film has completed its censor formalities and received a U/A certificate, earning appreciation from the censor board for its clean humor, emotional depth, and sharp social satire.

Directed by Vijayendra, the film is produced by Kalyan Manthena, Bhanu Prathap, and Dr.Vijayendra Reddy Teegala under Saptaashva Media Works, in association with Vyra Entertainments, and presented by Bunny Vas under the B.V. Works banner. The makers have officially confirmed that Mithra Mandali will release in theatres on October 16, with special premiere shows on October 15.

The trailer, songs, and promotions have already struck a chord with younger audiences as well as family viewers, helping the film trend across social media platforms and perform strongly on IMDb even before release. The censor board reportedly appreciated the film’s buddy comedy narrative blended with thought-provoking satire, calling it an engaging entertainer for all sections of the audience.

The film features a vibrant ensemble cast including Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, and VTV Ganesh, while comedy legend Brahmanandam appears in a special role. With positive buzz steadily growing, Mithra Mandali is being tipped as a potential Diwali blockbuster.