MM Keeravaani Shares His Unique Approach to Celebrating Success in RRR's 'Naatu Naatu'

MM Keeravaani, the composer behind the hit song 'Naatu Naatu' from SS Rajamouli's 'RRR,' recently shared his thoughts on success and celebration. In recent interview, he said that he doesn't celebrate with friends or champagne parties and that, at most, he goes to a bakery and buys croissants to mark his achievements. Keeravaani added that he has seen many ups and downs in his 34-year career and that celebrating success may lead to depression later on.

The composer also discussed the recent Oscar nomination for the Best Original Song category, saying that it could open doors for the world to embrace Indian music, culture, and literature. He emphasized that Indian classical music, such as Hindustani and Carnatic music, is rich and has much more to offer to the world.



In addition, Keeravaani was honored with the Padma Shri award this year. Despite the recognition, he remains humble and plans to use his newfound fame for good causes. He said that 'Naatu Naatu' is just the start of a long journey in exploring the beauty of Indian classical music.

