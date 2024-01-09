‘Modern Jugni’ revealed new aspect of myself: Avika Gor

Avika Gor, best known for her role in 'Balika Vadhu,' is set to showcase a new facet of her talent in the upcoming party number, 'Modern Jugni.' The actress expressed her excitement about the project, highlighting that it's the first time she's delving into a proper dance, Punjabi-themed music video. Avika sees this opportunity as a chance to reveal a different aspect of herself and showcase her dancing abilities.

The actress is impressed with how the song has portrayed her and the choreography of the dance, stating that it surpassed her expectations. Avika finds the characterization of the song intriguing and admits that she did not initially imagine herself doing it. Expressing her admiration for Jyoti Nooran's voice, Avika, who is a fan of both Nooran sisters, is enthusiastic about the project.

AvikaGor, who gained popularity through her role in 'SasuralSimar Ka,' believes that viewers will love seeing this new side of her. She notes the uniqueness and fun elements of the project and appreciates the Bollywood heroine vibe that it carries. After playing serious characters for many years, Avika is delighted to explore a different and enjoyable dimension through 'Modern Jugni.'







