Mohan Babu turns 73: A legacy of cinema, education, and influence

Veteran actor Dr. Manchu Mohan Babu, a towering figure in Indian cinema, marks his 73rd birthday today, celebrating a legacy that spans across film, education, and social impact. Born on March 19, 1952, Mohan Babu continues to captivate audiences, not just as an actor but as a producer and philanthropist. His dream project, Kannappa, is currently in the spotlight, with fans eagerly awaiting his portrayal of Mahadeva Shastri in the film. As birthday celebrations unfold, updates on Kannappa are expected to further elevate the excitement surrounding the project.

Mohan Babu's journey in cinema began in 1975, and by the late ‘70s, he had redefined villainous roles with his commanding screen presence. His performances in negative roles set a new benchmark in Indian cinema, making him one of the most sought-after antagonists. However, the 1990s saw him transition into heroic roles with films like Alludu Garu, Assembly Rowdy, and Peddarayudu, cementing his superstardom. His influence extended beyond regional cinema, with his films being remade in multiple languages.

Beyond the silver screen, Mohan Babu played a significant role in Andhra Pradesh's political landscape. His 1993 production, Major Chandrakanth, became a turning point in state politics, aiding the resurgence of N.T. Rama Rao. The film’s 100-day celebration in Tirupati remains a historic moment, reflecting the intersection of cinema and politics.

A visionary in education, he established Sri Vidyaniketan Educational Trust in 1992, offering quality education to thousands, including underprivileged students. In 2022, he furthered his mission by launching Mohan Babu University, reinforcing his dedication to shaping future generations.

Honored with the Padma Shri (2007) and the Filmfare Lifetime Achievement Award (2016), Mohan Babu's contributions to cinema and society remain unparalleled. As he embarks on new milestones, his legacy continues to inspire generations.