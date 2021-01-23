Mohan Raja to direct ‘Lucifer’ remake

It is all known that, he is going with the remake of Malayalam blockbuster movie 'Lucifer', but the complete details were announced recently. This action thriller will be helmed by 'Hanuman Junction' fame Mohan Raja.

This ace filmmaker took to his Twitter and announced the same to all his fans. Along with the announcement of the movie, even the Pooja ceremony was also organized on 20th January, 2021. Thus, Chiru's 153rd movie got kick-started and is being produced by NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. DOP is handled by Nirav Shah and music department is handed over to ace musician SS Thaman.



Chiranjeevi also dropped the pic of 4 ace directors and tagged them as 'Fantastic 4'. Along with Mohan Raja, even Koratala Siva, Meher Ramesh and Bobby were present at the event.

Speaking about the movie, which is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Lucifer', Mohan Raja doled out, "We've made quite a few changes to the remake and the updated script has been completed. The film will go on floors in the second half of January. We're yet to finalise the rest of the cast and crew."

Well, Mohan Raja made his come back to Tollywood after almost 2 decades with this movie and was confident of turning this remake into a wonderful movie. On the other hand, the shooting of this movie will get commenced in February, 2021.

Off late, the makers of Chiranjeevi's 152nd movie 'Acharya' also released the first look poster of Ram Charan Tej. Mega Power Star Ram Charan joined the shoot on 17th January, 2021 and is seen wearing 'Rudraksha Mala' in the poster. The blurred background and orange outfit of Ram Charan along with rough beard raised expectations on the movie.