Mohanlal and Mammootty unites after two decades

In a momentous event that marks a new chapter in Malayalam cinema, the highly anticipated multi-starrer film has officially commenced production. The ceremonial lamp lighting was done by Mohanlal, setting the stage for a project that promises to be a game-changer in the industry. Directed by Mahesh Narayanan, this film brings together Malayalam cinema legends Mammootty and Mohanlal on screen for the first time in over two decades.

Alongside these iconic actors, the star-studded cast includes Fahadh Faasil, Kunchacko Boban, Nayanthara, and many other prominent names, making it one of the most eagerly awaited films in Malayalam cinema. Mohanlal had earlier reached Sri Lanka for the shoot, and Mammootty and Kunchacko Boban joined him as production officially kicked off.

The ceremonial switch-on was carried out by co-producer Subhash George Manuel, and the first clap was given by C.R. Salim. Other prominent figures at the event included Rajesh Krishna, Salim Sharjah, Anura Mathai, and Tejas Thampi.

The film is produced by Anto Joseph, with co-producers C.R. Salim and Subhash George Manuel. The screenplay is written by Mahesh Narayanan, while Rajesh Krishna and C.V. Sarathy serve as executive producers. The ensemble cast features Ranji Panicker, Rajiv Menon, Danish Husain, Revathi, Darshana Rajendran, and many others. The cinematography is handled by Bollywood's renowned Manush Nandan, with Joseph Nellickal overseeing the production design.

The film will be shot across multiple international locations, including Sri Lanka, London, Abu Dhabi, and more, with a shooting schedule spanning 150 days.