Mohanlal's Drishyam 2 Goes To Sets, Meena Leading Lady In Sequel

We all know that Malayalam blockbuster 'Drishyam' was remade in several Indian languages. And the film became a hit in all the languages it was made.

While the Kannada remake had V Ravichandran playing the lead, the Telugu version had Venkatesh and Hindi remake had Ajay Devgn. One common factor however was that Drishyam became a massive hit in every language it was remade.

The Malayalam movie in which Mohanlal was in the pivotal role as George Kutty had amassed a huge sum at the Mollywood box office way back in the year 2013. Now, the Mollywood actor will resume the same character in Drishyam 2 in a sequel.

We hear the story will be about the events that happened seven years after a high profile case shook a small town in Kerala. We hear that Malayalam director Jeethu Joseph has retained the same star cast for main roles in addition to a few new characters.

The movie went on floors at Kochi after the initial pooja. "Glad to share that we have started the #shooting #Drishyam 2 today," thus tweeted Mohanlal while sharing some photos that got clicked on the sets. First phase of the shooting was scheduled indoors with all precautionary measures according to Covid norms by the team. It can be recalled that the movie was made in chinese language also with the title " Sheep without Shepherd".

Meanwhile, well known actress Meena joined the sets of "Drishyam 2" on her birthday. Meena will be reprising the role of wife Rani George of Mohanlal's character George kutty in its previous thriller.

The first version was written and directed by Jeethu Joseph in which the hero averts his family from going to jail by cleverly using his tactics and strategies.

On the other hand, actor Mohanlal greeted Meena on the occasion of her birthday via his social media handle. Mohanlal will join sets after ten days of indoor shooting.