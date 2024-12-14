‘Moonwalk’ trailer promises a quirky heist, love, and loyalty

The trailer for the upcoming comedy-thriller series Moonwalk has dropped, offering a glimpse into a hilarious and quirky tale of heists, love, and loyalty. Set to premiere on JioCinema on December 20, the series promises an exciting ride with unexpected twists and turns.

Moonwalk stars Samir Kochhar, Anshumaan Pushkar, Nidhi Singh, Sheeba Chadha, and Geetanjali Kulkarni. The show centers around two thieves, Tarik Pandey (played by Anshumaan Pushkar) and Maddy (Samir Kochhar), who are in a heated competition to win the heart of the beautiful Chandani (Nidhi Singh). The two men engage in a high-stakes challenge to steal the best item to win her affection, setting the stage for a rivalry filled with humor, wit, and action.

Adding to the chaos are an aging gangster, his son who dreams of becoming a teacher, an uptight cop, and Chandani’s jealous former love interest. As all the characters vie for the ultimate prize—a rare moonrock—the series promises an unexpected and action-packed showdown.

Talking about his experience working on the series, Anshumaan Pushkar shared, “Moonwalk has been an exhilarating journey for me, both as an actor and as a part of such a fun and exciting project. The energy on set was always filled with laughter and positivity, making it one of the most enjoyable shoots I’ve had to date. What made it even more enriching was the opportunity to collaborate with incredible talents like Sheeba Ji and Samir, who bring so much depth to their craft. This was also one of my first projects, making it all the more special and memorable for me.”

Nidhi Singh, who plays Chandani, added, “My character is a blend of mischief and innocence, which made portraying her a truly rewarding experience. I particularly enjoyed exploring Chandni’s chemistry with Anshumaan and Samir, as their bond evolves in a heartfelt and meaningful way. It was also wonderful to work with SheebaChaddha again; her talent and warmth made the experience even more special.”

Directed by Ajay Bhuyan and produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Ajay G Rai of Jar Pictures, Moonwalk is set to bring a fresh and entertaining perspective to the comedy-thriller genre. Audiences can catch the series when it premieres on JioCinema on December 20.







