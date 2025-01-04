Live
Most Viewed and Liked Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours
Explore the top Tollywood movie trailers with the highest views and likes in the first 24 hours, including Game Changer, Pushpa 2, and more. See which movies are dominating!
Tollywood movie trailers are getting more popular, and the *Game Changer* trailer with Ram Charan has made a big impact! In just 24 hours, it gained 36.24 million views and 541,000 likes. But how does it compare to other trailers?
Most Viewed Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours:
1. Pushpa 2: The Rule – 44.67 million views.
2. Guntur Karam – 37.68 million views.
3. Game Changer – 36.24 million views.
4. Salaar – 32.58 million views.
5. Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 26.77 million views.
Most Liked Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours:
1. RRR – 1.24 million likes.
2. Salaar – 1.238 million likes.
3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 1.219 million likes.
4. Bhimla Nayak – 1.11 million likes.
5. Vakeel Saab – 1.006 million likes.
Pushpa 2 leads in views, while Salaar has the most likes. Game Changer is doing well in both categories, showing it’s becoming a big hit.