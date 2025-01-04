Most Viewed and Liked Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours

Tollywood movie trailers are getting more popular, and the *Game Changer* trailer with Ram Charan has made a big impact! In just 24 hours, it gained 36.24 million views and 541,000 likes. But how does it compare to other trailers?

Most Viewed Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours:

1. Pushpa 2: The Rule – 44.67 million views.

2. Guntur Karam – 37.68 million views.

3. Game Changer – 36.24 million views.

4. Salaar – 32.58 million views.

5. Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 26.77 million views.

Most Liked Tollywood Movie Trailers in 24 Hours:

1. RRR – 1.24 million likes.

2. Salaar – 1.238 million likes.

3. Sarkaru Vaari Paata – 1.219 million likes.

4. Bhimla Nayak – 1.11 million likes.

5. Vakeel Saab – 1.006 million likes.

Pushpa 2 leads in views, while Salaar has the most likes. Game Changer is doing well in both categories, showing it’s becoming a big hit.