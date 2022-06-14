Mouni Roy Is Introduced As Deadly Antagonist 'Junoon' From Ranbir And Alia's Brahmastra

It is all known that Bollywood's most-awaited movie of the year Brahmastra digital promotions have already begun… Although the movie is scheduled to release in September, the makers are leaving no stone unturned in creating hype on social media from now itself. They already dropped the character posters of Nagarjuna and Amitabh Bachchan, today, they introduced the main antagonist of the movie Mouni Roy as 'Junoon' who is the queen of darkness.



Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji, Alia Bhatt and Mouni Roy dropped the motion poster on their Instagram pages and treated all their fans… Take a look!

Director Ayan Mukerji dropped the motion poster of Mouni Roy and introduced her as 'Junoon' from this movie. He also penned a sweet note reminiscing his first meet with the talented actress… "JUNOON A lot of people, I think, are going to walk out of Brahmāstra, talking about Mouni's Performance as Junoon.

Moun - who has deep belief and deep surrender for Lord Shiva - has always understood Brahmāstra very naturally - and with that understanding, she really killed it with her part in our movie!

My first meeting with her, I offered her a 'special appearance' in Brahmāstra. Eventually she shot with us from our first day to our last schedule, and is really, the surprise package in the film!

कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है।

ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है |

More of Her… More of our Cast… More of Everything… In Our TRAILER TOMORROW #junoon #brahmastra".

Going with the motion poster, she looked deadly in a pure devilish avatar. She is the queen of dark forces and the mysterious queen of darkness. Her first look poster is itself terrific holding the main antagonist role in this movie. Even the intriguing BGM made the poster worth watching.

Karan Johar also dropped the same poster on his Instagram and wrotre, "कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है।

ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है | Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon! Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

Coming to Mouni Roy she shared the first look poster in different languages and treated all her fans…

She also wrote, "JUNOON After 5 years of anticipation, the possibility is now reality,

कर ले सबको वश में अपने, अँधेरे की रानी है।

ब्रह्मास्त्र को हासिल करना, यह जुनून ने ठानी है |

Meet the leader of the Dark Forces... our Mysterious Queen of Darkness… Junoon!

Watch out for Junoon in our Trailer tomorrow!"

Earlier, the makers also introduced Amitabh Bachchan as Guru and Nagarjuna Akkineni as artist Anish who holds the power of 1000 Nandi's. Even their motion posters were also wonderful and raised the expectations on the movie. The trailer of this movie is all set to unveil tomorrow!

Character Introduction:

• Ranbir Kapoor – Shiva: He will be holding supernatural powers being the re-incarnation of Lord Shiva and will be handed over the responsibility of saving the world.

• Alia Bhatt – Isha

• Mouni Roy – Junoon: The queen of darkness and the main antagonist

• Amitabh Bachchan – Guru: The Wise Leader who holds the PRABHĀSTRA: The Sword of Light!

• Nagarjuna Akkineni – Artist Aneesh: With the strength of a 1000 Nandi's.

The movie is termed as a 'romantic-fairy tale in a supernatural format' and Ranbir Kapoor is introduced as Shiva… Brahmastra also has an ensemble cast of Nagarjuna, Amitabh Bachchan, Dimple Kapadia, Dhruv, Saurav, Divyendu and Mouni Roy.

The Part One: Shiva will be released on 9th September, 2022 in theatres worldwide and will release in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada languages!