Movierulzz - Movierulz Latest News and updates

Movierulz

Movierulz is one of the public torrent websites that leaks pirated movies online. Movierulz website is notorious for leaking Tollywood movies, Hollywood movies, Bollywood movies.

How Piracy is a crippling condition for the film industry?

Internet copyright piracy is commonly considered as causing significant financial harm to media producers. In underdeveloped nations, high rates of piracy are generally linked to a lack of intellectual property protection and the high cost of licenced products relative to local income. Pirated movies from websites such as movierulz can significantly affect the producers as it makes the actual sales go down. The purchase of pirated versions, unlawful broadcasting, and unlicensed screenings of movies provide easy access to the contents, negatively harming the industry's total economy. Cinema is the newest form of art as well as a source of enjoyment. Both the creator and the state benefit financially from such creative arts, as a substantial quantity of money and profit is pooled. Piracy, on the other hand, is becoming a rising worry in India. As a result, the film business not only loses a significant amount of annual cash, but also creates fewer jobs. Apart from that, it also serves as a moral deterrent to innovators.