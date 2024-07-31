‘Mr Bachchan’ teases Hyderabadis with a metro surprise

Hero Ravi Teja’s much-anticipated film 'Mr. Bachchan' is gearing up for its world theatrical release on August 15. The recently released teaser has been well-received, particularly among fans of mass action movies. With excitement building, all eyes are now on the soon-to-release theatrical trailer.

In an innovative promotional move, Mr. Bachchan’s team is ready to offer a "mass surprise" to metro travelers in Hyderabad starting today. An intriguing announcement has left fans buzzing: “Hyderabad Metro ke Yatrigan Kripya Dhyan De. A ‘Mass Surprise’ awaits you in your journey from tomorrow. Don’t miss your train and keep your ears open.” This has led to speculation that Ravi Teja himself might be taking over the metro arrival and departure announcements, adding an exciting twist to the daily commute.

Adding to the buzz, 'Mr. Bachchan' marks the Tollywood debut of young actress Bhagyashri Borse. The film is directed by Harish Shankar, known for his dynamic storytelling, and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad under the People Media Factory banner. The soundtrack, composed by Mickey J Meyer, promises to complement the high-octane action with its vibrant and engaging score.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is at an all-time high. With the innovative metro announcement and the promising teaser, fans are eagerly awaiting what 'Mr. Bachchan' has in store. The film's unique promotional strategies and Ravi Teja's star power are sure to make it a major highlight of the season.