‘MSVP Garu’ pre-release event

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s much-awaited family entertainer Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is gearing up for a grand theatrical release on January 12, 2026, perfectly timed for the Sankranthi festival. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film features Nayanthara as the female lead and has generated strong buzz among audiences. Ahead of its release, the makers hosted a lavish pre-release event at Shilpakala Vedika in Hyderabad.

Addressing the gathering, Chiranjeevi struck a gracious and inclusive note by wishing success to all films arriving this Sankranthi season. “I want every Sankranthi release to succeed, including Prabhas’ The Raja Saab, Naveen Polishetty’s Anaganaga Oka Raju, Ravi Teja’s Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi, and Sharwanand’s Nari Nari Naduma Murari. The film industry should grow with multiple hits,” the Megastar said, earning applause from fans and industry colleagues alike.

Chiranjeevi also spoke fondly about collaborating with director Anil Ravipudi. He revealed that veteran filmmaker K. Raghavendra Rao had once suggested that he work with Anil, and expressed happiness that it finally materialised with Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu. “Anil has designed my character in a way that connects with today’s generation while also being a delight for my longtime fans,” he noted.

Sharing his experience on set, Chiranjeevi described the shoot as deeply satisfying. “I truly enjoyed every day of filming and felt emotional on the final day. Anil created a very positive and comfortable working environment. I haven’t felt this fulfilled in quite some time,” he said, confidently adding that the film will live up to audience expectations.

With strong festive appeal and the Megastar’s confidence backing it, Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu is shaping up to be a major Sankranthi attraction.