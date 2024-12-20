Live
- Raga’s journey through music, challenges, and authenticity
- No woman will file false complaints with such allegations: K’taka CM on BJP MLC’s arrest
- From stripes to ruffles
- Adyaaye Opens in Hyderabad: A New Luxury Ethnic Fashion Destination
- CM Chandrababu advocates for smooth procurement of paddy
- Desire Designer Exhibition: Fashion Extravaganza
- Powering Change: How Nirvaan Didwania Brings Renewable Energy to Rural Communities
- Mufasa: The Lion King Eyes Rs 10 Crore Debut; Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu Drive Advance Sales
- How technology is redefining fans and heaters
- Indian cement industry poised for robust recovery in 2nd half of FY25
Just In
Mufasa: The Lion King Eyes Rs 10 Crore Debut; Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh Babu Drive Advance Sales
Mufasa: The Lion King is set for a strong debut at the Indian box office, with projected earnings of Rs 10 crore. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Mahesh Babu in dubbed roles, with strong advance sales driving excitement.
The much-anticipated prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King, is expected to have a strong opening at the Indian box office, with early reports suggesting it could earn around Rs 10 crore net. This strong start is due to impressive advance ticket sales.
The film has created a lot of excitement with its star-studded voice cast, which includes Bollywood legend Shah Rukh Khan and South Indian star Mahesh Babu, lending their voices to the Hindi and Telugu versions.
Ahead of its release on Friday, the film sold around 65,000 tickets in advance bookings across major national chains in India, with 35,000 tickets for the opening day alone.The Telugu version of Mufasa: The Lion King, featuring Mahesh Babu, has seen strong pre-sales.
In the Hindi version, Shah Rukh Khan reprises his role as Mufasa, with his sons Aryan Khan voicing Simba and AbRam Khan as young Mufasa. Meiyang Chang voices Taka, and Shreyas Talpade and Sanjay Mishra return as Timon and Pumbaa.
With a star cast and strong advance bookings, the film is expected to earn Rs 8-9 crore on opening day, possibly crossing Rs 10 crore with good walk-ins. If it hits this target, it will match the success of the 2019 The Lion King, which earned Rs 11.10 crore on day one and grossed over Rs 100 crore in India.
Mufasa: The Lion King delves into Mufasa’s origin story, giving fans a closer look at the future king of the Pride Lands. It will face strong competition from Pushpa 2: The Rule in India and Sonic the Hedgehog 3 internationally.