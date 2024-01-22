My sports background helped me to deal with failure: Actress Saiyami Kher

Actress Saiyami Kher attributes her unwavering commitment to acting to her disciplined background as a sportsperson. With a passion for cricket and active involvement in various sports like Badminton, Sprinting, and Tennis, Saiyami credits her early exposure to sports for instilling a strong sense of discipline.

"Being a sportsperson instilled discipline in me from a young age, a quality that has proven invaluable in my journey as an actor," reveals the versatile actress. Saiyami emphasizes the significant impact sports have had on her acting career, particularly in teaching her vital lessons such as embracing failure and channeling setbacks into motivation for harder work.





Drawing parallels between the worlds of sports and acting, Saiyami highlights that discipline serves as the foundation for success in both arenas. The "Ghoomer" actress underlines the importance of focus, commitment, and persistence—qualities honed through her sporting endeavors—as essential attributes for an actor.









For Saiyami, discipline transcends the confines of the field and permeates every facet of her life as an actor. "Discipline is not just about training on the field; it extends to every aspect of being an actor," she adds, shedding light on the holistic role discipline plays in shaping her approach to her craft.

