Mythri Movie Makers ‘8 Vasanthalu’ nears completion

Directed by Phanindra Narsetti, whose debut film Manu garnered international acclaim, the new project promises to be a compelling narrative.
Pan-India production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for delivering high-budget entertainers, is now set to captivate audiences with its latest concept-driven film, 8 Vasanthalu. Directed by Phanindra Narsetti, whose debut film Manu garnered international acclaim, the new project promises to be a compelling narrative.
The film features Ananthika Sanilkumar, best known for her role in MAD, in the lead role. Her character, Shuddhi Ayodhya, was introduced through a first-look poster that has piqued the curiosity of fans and critics alike.
Shuddhi Ayodhya is a multifaceted character—described as a sensible daughter, compassionate friend, unconditional lover, fierce martial arts student, inspiring writer, and graceful human being. 8 Vasanthalu follows her transformative journey from a calm 19-year-old teenager to an intense 27-year-old woman over eight years, exploring a wide range of people, emotions, and places. In essence, she is portrayed as "poetry in motion," and a glimpse video of her character is expected to be released soon.
Filming for 8 Vasanthalu is progressing rapidly, with major portions shot in Ooty, Hyderabad, and Kanyakumari. The production team will soon move to diverse locations, including Kashmir, Agra, and Varanasi, to complete the film. Simultaneously, the editing work is underway.
The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y. Ravi Shankar, with Vishwanath Reddy as the cinematographer and Hesham Abdul Wahab composing the music. Aravind Mule serves as the production designer, Shashank Mali is the editor, and Babasai Kumar Mamidipalli is the executive producer.