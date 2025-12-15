‘Naa Peru Shambhala’ song boosts buzz around Aadi Sai Kumar’s supernatural thriller

Aadi Sai Kumar’s upcoming supernatural thriller Shambhala: A Mystical World has quickly emerged as one of the most talked-about projects in recent times. Produced by Rajasekhar Annabhimoju and Mahidhar Reddy under the Shining Pictures banner and directed by Ugandhar Muni, the film has been steadily building strong curiosity among audiences and industry circles.

From concept posters and behind-the-scenes glimpses to its teaser and theatrical trailer, every promotional update has added fresh layers of intrigue, significantly amplifying the film’s buzz. This growing anticipation has also translated into solid business, with the OTT and satellite rights reportedly fetching premium deals.

Taking the momentum forward, the makers recently launched the film’s musical journey with the release of its first single, Naa Peru Shambhala. Serving as both the title track and the primary promotional number, the song introduces viewers to the village of Shambhala and the deep-rooted social conflicts that shape its world. Composer Sricharan Pakala delivers a soulful and evocative composition that reflects the land, its people, and their emotional struggles, including themes such as social stigma and personal loss.

Lyricist Kittu Vissapragada’s meaningful lines subtly unravel the village’s layered emotions, while Geetha Madhuri’s powerful vocals emerge as the song’s standout element. Her expressive rendition adds authenticity and emotional weight, creating an immediate connection with the audience.

The film also features a strong supporting cast including Archana Iyer, Swasika, Ravi Varma, Madhunandan, and Siva Karthik. With striking visuals by cinematographer Praveen K Bangari, Shambhala: A Mystical World is being positioned as a pan-Indian release and is scheduled to hit theatres on December 25.