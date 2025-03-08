Naari movie review: A powerful social drama that leaves an impact

Directed by Surya Vantipalli with an engaging screenplay, strong performances, and an emotionally charged narrative ‘Naari’ succeeds in delivering a powerful message. Let’s take a closer look at how the film fares in theatres.

Story

The story revolves around the murder of a young girl in the city, which catches the attention of renowned lawyer Sharada (Pragathi). Determined to seek justice, she takes up the case, despite one of the accused being the son of Minister Bhupathi (Naga Mahesh). As she fights the legal battle, Sharada recalls the inspiring story of Bharathi (Aamani and Mounika Reddy), a fearless woman she encountered in her life. The film unfolds Bharathi’s journey, shedding light on the hardships she faced as a daughter, wife, and mother. It explores her struggles, sacrifices, and the solution she finds to ensure that no woman has to endure such pain again.

Performances

Aamani delivers a stellar performance as Bharathi, effortlessly portraying a woman’s strength, resilience, and emotional turmoil. Her portrayal as a teacher who uplifts her students and as a mother who yearns to see her son succeed is commendable. Mounika Reddy convincingly plays the younger version of Bharathi, adding depth to the character’s journey.

Nithya Sri shines as Archana, a student whose dialogues with Bharathi leave a lasting impact. Her performance, particularly in the school program sequence, stands out as one of the film’s highlights. Vikas Vashistha’s character is shrouded in suspense, and his body language perfectly suits the role. Pragathi, Pramodini, Chatrapathi Shekar, and Kartikeya Dev also deliver solid performances, contributing to the film’s gripping narrative.

Technicalities

Behind the screen, Naari is a technically sound film with top-notch technicians. Director Surya Vantipalli delivers a compelling social drama with Naari, a film that brings a fresh perspective to women’s struggles and resilience. Unlike conventional films addressing women’s issues, Naari takes a bold approach by presenting a unique solution to gender-based atrocities. Cinematography by V. Ravikumar and Bheem Samba. The visuals effectively capture the film’s raw emotions, enhancing the storytelling. Madhav Kumar Gullapalli’s editing ensures a smooth narrative flow, keeping the audience engaged throughout. Vinod Kumar’s music is undoubtedly one of the biggest strengths of Naari. Songs like Nishilo Shasheela, Gundelona Edho Gatti Sappudainadhe, and Hawai Hawai have already become chartbusters. The background score intensifies the emotional impact, making key moments even more powerful.

Analysis

Naari is a film that resonates deeply with its audience. It doesn’t just highlight the challenges women face but also offers a unique and thought-provoking perspective on tackling them. The screenplay is engaging, keeping viewers invested from start to finish. The climax, in particular, is a major high point, leaving a strong emotional impact.

With a gripping storyline, strong performances, and a meaningful message, Naari is a must-watch film for families. Every woman and every parent should watch this movie with their teenage children, as it delivers an important lesson in an engaging manner. Naari isn’t just a film—it’s an experience that leaves a lasting impression.

Rating: 2.75/5