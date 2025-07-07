Nabha Natesh graces Elle India’s July cover

South Indian actress Nabha Natesh continues to make waves both on and off screen. The talented and stylish star has been featured on the cover of Elle India’s July edition, a prestigious spotlight that celebrates her growing influence in Indian cinema and fashion. The cover story dives into Nabha's impressive journey, highlighting how she has carved out a unique space in the South Indian film industry with her versatile performances and magnetic presence.

Adding to her accolades, Nabha recently bagged the Outlook Style Icon of the Year award, reaffirming her status as not just a talented actress but also a prominent fashion icon.

Professionally, Nabha is on a roll with a lineup of high-profile Pan-India projects. She is currently playing the female lead opposite Nikhil Siddhartha in Swayambhu, an ambitious Telugu film that is under regular production. Her role in the historical action drama has already sparked anticipation among fans. In addition, she stars in another major project titled Nagabandham, also positioned as a Pan-India release.

With these exciting films and more in the pipeline, NabhaNatesh is steadily cementing her place as one of the leading contemporary actresses in Indian cinema. From magazine covers to movie sets, the actress continues to impress with her talent, charm, and undeniable star power.