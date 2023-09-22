‘Nachinavadu’ movie review

Cast: Laxman Chinna, Kavya Ramesh, Lalitha Naik, Prerana Bhat, Nagendra Ursu, Darshan

Director: Laxman Chinna

Music: Mejo Joseph

Cinematographer: Anirudh Jaikumar

Producer: Laxman Chinna

Rating: 2.75/5

'Nachinavadu', produced by Laxman Chinna and Venkata Ratnam created much required hype for the film. The songs and the teaser made audience curious about the film. Made as a rom-com with a sentimental conflict plot point, the film stars mostly new faces. The film hits theatres and let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

Anand (Laxman Chinna) works for a corporate company. While he is an eligible bachelor whom his parents want to marry off at the earliest, he believes that he shouldn't go for an arranged marriage. Anand is on a constant hunt for that one woman who can touch his heart.He crosses paths with a young female professional named Anu (Kavya Ramesh). It is love at first sight for him. He follows her, woos her and they eventually become travel buddies. Just when Anand thinks of confessing his love to Anu, he comes to know something shocking about her.

How do Anand and Anu make peace with themselves and each other? Is there some other character who has a stake in their future? That's what the second half is about.

Performances

Laxman Chinna is not only the film's lead man but is also its writer, director and producer. The budding lead actor would have been better had the brand of humour suited his talent. Kavya Ramesh looks beautiful and proves her capability when it comes to dramatizing the emotional scenes. Darshan and others are seen in different roles.

'Nachinavadu' doesn't feature popular character and supporting artists for the sake of it. Since it is essentially a love story where the lead pair has to resolve their differences amicably, it helps that unfamiliar faces have been cast as the parents of the primary characters.

Technicalities

Mejjo Josseph's music is decent. The songs are both situational as well as generic. Anirudh's cinematography is good. The budget constraints that every small film faces are there. And that's why the visual quality of the movie takes a beating, especially when it comes to the indoor scenes. Editing could have been much better as the film crosses over many unimportant scenes.

Analysis

The element of a woman's agency and autonomy to make her own life choices and dealing with a sensitive issue in the climax looks very interesting. What can a man tell a woman in private? What can't he tell? This issue has been treated in a bona fide manner which is quite appreciable. Some scenes involving the lead pair worked out well. The workplace banter and romance also helps the movie in some places.

Coming to the negatives, the scenes in the first 15-20 minutes of the second half looks like forced.The excessive focus on the male lead's hunt for the right partner also looks like monotonous and causes boredom.

On a whole, 'Nachinavadu' is a well-meaning film that avoids needless teary moments. The theme of being empathetic in a relationship is highlighted without much fuss.