Naga Chaitanya has limited screen presence!

Lal Singh Chaddha marks the debut of Akkineni Naga Chaitanya in Bollywood. The young hero will be seen as an army man Bala in the movie. He recently joined the film unit for the shoot in Kargil and Ladakh regions. Aamir Khan is also taking part in the film's shoot.



The reports reveal us that Naga Chaitanya allocated two weeks for this project. By the end of next week, the actor will wrap up the shoot of his portions in the film. After that, the actor will join Vikram Kumar's Thank You.



Naga Chaitanya do not have a full-length role in Lal Singh Chaddha and he will have a limited screen presence. However, he is reportedly getting a hefty pay check for the same.



On the other hand, Chaitanya's wife Samantha also made her debut in Bollywood this year with 'The Family Man' season 2.

