Nagarjuna unveils ‘Shantala’second single

"Shantala," a period film, is proudly presented by KS Rama Rao, with Dr Irrinki Suresh from Indo-American Arts serving as the producer, and directed by the talented Trivikram Seshu. The movie stars Ashlesha Thakur, renowned for her role in Amazon's "Family Man," in the lead role, alongside Nihal Kodhaty as the hero.

The heart-warming melody 'Cheli Mohame' song from “Shantala” was unveiled by ‘King’ Nagarjuna. After watching the song, Nagarjuna extended his best wishes to the Shantala team. At the event, the film unit members expressed their joy and heartfelt gratitude to Nagarjuna for his unwavering support. They also highlighted the positive reception of the first song, 'Rise of Shantala,' released by the director Tivikram, and expressed their gratitude to everyone for their support.

“Shantala” is a film inspired by a true story that unfolded in Halibedu and Belur, and it is scheduled for release on November 17th. Vishal Chandrasekhar, known for his sensational music in the super hit film 'Seetharamam,' has composed the music for 'Shantala.' The heart-touching harmony 'CheliMohame' is performed by SPB Charan, with lyrics penned by Krishna Kanth, and it has been released through Aditya Music."