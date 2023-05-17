Live
- Five dead, seven injured after a lorry hits an auto carrying labourers in Prakasam
- Chennai: Mettur dam in Tamil Nadu likely to be opened on June 12
- Thiruvananthapuram: 288 get central government jobs in Kerala
- Chennai: Death toll rises to 19
- Thiruvananthapuram: Probe ordered after puja performed at high security area
- New Delhi: ‘Shadow or implicit ban on The Kerala Story is false & baseless’: TN Police to SC
- Bengaluru: Lingayats demand Karnataka CM post, lobbying begins for Dy CM
- Bengaluru: Communal agenda derailed BJP in Karnataka, undermined development
- Mangaluru: Ramanatha Rai hangs up his boots‘No more electoral politics for me’, he declared
- Bengaluru: Karnataka BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel to be shunted out
Nagesh Kukunoor has had great impact on me as an actor: Priya Bapat
Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the new season of ‘City of Dreams’, has shared how director Nagesh Kukunoor influenced the actress in her, and impacted her choices.
Actress Priya Bapat, who is gearing up for the new season of ‘City of Dreams’, has shared how director Nagesh Kukunoor influenced the actress in her, and impacted her choices.
Talking about their bond, Priya Bapat said, “I believe 100 per cent that Nagesh Kukunoor has had a great impact on me as an actor. Working with him was the best thing that has ever happened to me in my entire career.
I believe that working with Nagesh Kukunoor Sir is actually rediscovering yourself as an actor, because he really makes you understand and discover new things in yourself that probably exist and are there in you but you have never seen them.”
She added, “You don’t look at yourself as an actor in those ways, so he will help you rediscover and unlearn a couple of things. I think those were the best things I learnt from Nagesh sir.” The show also stars Atul Kulkarni, Sachin Pilgaonkar, Sushant Singh, Eijaz Khan and Rannvijay Singha. Produced by Applause Entertainment in association with Kukunoor Movies and directed by Kukunoor.