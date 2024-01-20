‘Nagiro’ from ‘Pottel’ is a beautifully composed melody

Director Sahith Mothkuri, acclaimed for his first independent film 'Bandham Regad,' has earned accolades for his second venture, 'Savaari,' a box office hit. Now, he is set to unveil his third film, 'Pottel.' Produced by Nishank Reddy of Nisank Entertainment and Suresh Kumar Sadige of Prajna Creations, this film features Yuva Chandra Krishna and Ananya Nagalla in pivotal roles.

The recently released first impact video has received tremendous response. Adding to the anticipation, the team has unveiled the first single 'Nagiro,' a beautifully composed melody by Shekhar Chandra. Mesmerizing vocals by Anurag Kulkarni and Lalsa AR enhance the charm of the song, while Kasarla Shyam's lyrics add depth. The visuals in the song are pleasant, and the lead pair's on-screen chemistry is striking.

Monish Bhupathi Raju handles the cinematography for this unique action entertainer, while Kartik Srinivas serves as the editor, and Narni Srinivas takes on the role of art director.

This film promises to be a distinctive action entertainer, and Monish Bhupathi Raju's cinematography adds a unique touch. Kartik Srinivas, the editor, and Narni Srinivas, the art director, contribute to the film's visual appeal.

'Pottel' marks another milestone in Sahith Mothkuri's filmmaking journey, and with its promising elements, the film is generating significant buzz. Scheduled to release soon, it is expected to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative and impressive technical aspects.