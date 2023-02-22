Nani's New Mass Look from Dasara Movie Goes Viral on Social Media

Nani's upcoming film, Dasara, is generating a lot of excitement with each new update. The Telugu actor recently shared a new mass look from the film, which has gone viral on social media and left fans eagerly anticipating the release. While Nani is known for his natural performances, Dasara sees him taking on a high-octane mass role for the first time in his career, adding to the buzz around the film. Teasers, trailers, and songs released so far have all been well-received by audiences.

At a recent promotional event, Nani was asked if the film could match the success of recent blockbusters like 'RRR', 'KGF2', and 'Pushpa', to which he responded that while the subject and imagination could be compared, other factors like span set these movies apart. Directed by Srikanth Odela, Dasara stars Nani, Keerthy Suresh, Dheekshith Shetty, Samuthirakani, Zarina Wahab, Sai Kumar, and Rajsekhar Aningi.

The film is set to release on March 30 in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam and is set against the backdrop of the Singareni coal mines near Ramagundam's Godavarikhani in Telangana.