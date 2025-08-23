Live
- Indecent remarks unacceptable, Sanjay Nirupam on Tejashwi's 'objectionable' post against PM Modi
- Bihar: Villages in Gaya, Jehanabad submerged as Falgu River's water level rises
- Trinamool leader accused of threatening Bengal school headmistress, administration asks police to file FIR
- Efforts on to make gaushalas self-reliant: Haryana CM
- Tribute to Vitthalbhai Patel: HM Amit Shah to kick off Speakers’ Conference tomorrow
- Chhattisgarh liquor scam probe: Chaitanya Baghel sent to third 14-day judicial custody
- CM Stalin calls for high-level committees on Union-State relations
- Laos expands eco-friendly mosquito method to combat dengue
- Yes Bank gets RBI's approval for 24.99 pc stake acquisition by Japan's SMBC
- NDA’s Vice-Presidential candidate C.P. Radhakrishnan meets HM Amit Shah
Nara Rohit unveils romantic melody ‘Dear Aira’ from ‘Sundarakanda’
Hero Nara Rohit, who is set to mark his 20th film milestone with Sundarakanda, is gearing up for a grand release on August 27. Directed by ...
Hero Nara Rohit, who is set to mark his 20th film milestone with Sundarakanda, is gearing up for a grand release on August 27. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali under the banner Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP), the film has already built strong buzz with its teaser, trailer, and music.
Adding to the excitement, the makers have now unveiled a fresh romantic track titled ‘Dear Aira’. Composed and sung by Leon James, alongside Keerthana Vaidyanathan, the song is a soothing love melody that highlights the charm and innocence of the lead characters. The lyrical beauty penned by Shri Harsha Emani adds emotional depth, making the track resonate instantly with listeners.
The chemistry of the lead pair in the visuals of Dear Aira has already caught the audience’s attention, with fans appreciating the freshness and simplicity showcased in the song. Within hours of its release, the number started trending across social media platforms, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the film.
With its appealing soundtrack and positive pre-release buzz, Sundarakanda promises to be a special outing for Nara Rohit as he celebrates this landmark project.