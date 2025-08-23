Nara Rohit unveils romantic melody ‘Dear Aira’ from ‘Sundarakanda’

Hero Nara Rohit, who is set to mark his 20th film milestone with Sundarakanda, is gearing up for a grand release on August 27. Directed by debutant Venkatesh Nimmalapudi and produced by Santosh Chinnapolla, Gautham Reddy, and Rakesh Mahankali under the banner Sandeep Picture Palace (SPP), the film has already built strong buzz with its teaser, trailer, and music.

Adding to the excitement, the makers have now unveiled a fresh romantic track titled ‘Dear Aira’. Composed and sung by Leon James, alongside Keerthana Vaidyanathan, the song is a soothing love melody that highlights the charm and innocence of the lead characters. The lyrical beauty penned by Shri Harsha Emani adds emotional depth, making the track resonate instantly with listeners.

The chemistry of the lead pair in the visuals of Dear Aira has already caught the audience’s attention, with fans appreciating the freshness and simplicity showcased in the song. Within hours of its release, the number started trending across social media platforms, reflecting the anticipation surrounding the film.

With its appealing soundtrack and positive pre-release buzz, Sundarakanda promises to be a special outing for Nara Rohit as he celebrates this landmark project.