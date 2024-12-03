Nargis Fakhri's Sister Alia Arrested in Double Murder Case

Alia was recently arrested by the New York police and is the main suspect in a double murder case. It is alleged that she burned her ex-boyfriend and his girlfriend alive last month.

Alia Fakhri, who resides in New York, had been dating a young man named Edward Jacob for some time. However, they broke up a year ago due to conflicts between them. Later, Jacob began a relationship with a young woman named Anastasia Etini.

Alia reportedly threatened her ex-boyfriend several times when she learned that the two had become close.

On November 2, Jacob visited the building where his girlfriend was staying and set the house on fire. Locals noticed the fire and alerted authorities.

Unfortunately, both Jacob and Etini lost their lives in the blaze. Alia Fakhri was arrested recently by the police after their investigation, after testimony from eyewitnesses. If she is found guilty, she could face life imprisonment. She is currently in remand, and the next hearing is scheduled for December 9.

Nargis Fakhri has not yet made any public statements regarding her sister's arrest. However, sources close to the actress have disclosed that she has been estranged from her sister for the past 20 years and they have no communication.

Nargis reportedly found out about the arrest through media coverage. Known for her role in Rockstar alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Nargis has also gained popularity through films like Kick and Housefull 3. She is now set to entertain audiences with her upcoming film Housefull 5.