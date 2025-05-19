Naveen Chandra’s action drama ‘Karaali’ launched officially

Under the banner of Vikrant Film Creations, Karaali, an action-packed drama starring Naveen Chandra, Raashi Singh, and Kajal Choudhary, was officially launched with a grand pooja ceremony on Sunday. Presented by Mandalapu Pravallika and produced by Mandalapu Shiva Krishna, the film is directed by Rakesh Potta.

Prominent guests, including producer Sahu Garapati and actor Raja Ravindra, graced the event. Garapati handed over the script to the team, clapped the board for the muhurta shot, while Gorantla Ravikumar and Tumati Narasimha Reddy switched on the camera. A media interaction followed the ceremonial proceedings.

Speaking at the launch, actor Naveen Chandra shared his excitement: “It’s always encouraging to see new teams with fresh ideas, and it takes gutsy producers like Shiva garu to back such efforts. Karaali is a unique title, and so is the film. It’s a genre I haven’t explored before. We’ve got a solid team, and I’m confident the audience will love what we’re creating.”

Producer Mandalapu Shiva Krishna, a former central government employee, said, “After opting for VRS, I decided to follow my passion for cinema. When Rakesh narrated this story, I was instantly impressed. Despite this being my first venture, we are committed to delivering quality cinema.”

Director Rakesh Potta added, “Working with Naveen sir is a joy. I’m grateful to Shiva garu for believing in my script. We’re confident of delivering a hit.”

Actress Kajal Choudhary and cinematographer Apurva Anil Shaligram also expressed their excitement and gratitude for being part of the project.