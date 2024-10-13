  • Menu
NBK set to roar at box-office with two ambitious projects

Nandamuri Balakrishna, popularly known as the "God of Masses," is teaming up with blockbuster directors BoyapatiSreenu and Bobby Kolli for two highly anticipated films.

Balakrishna and Boyapati Sreenu, the dynamic duo behind hits like Simha, Legend, and Akhanda, are reuniting for their fourth collaboration, tentatively titled #BB4. The film, produced by RaamAchanta and Gopichand Achanta under the 14 Reels Plus banner, is set to be Balakrishna’s most expensive project yet. A grand launch event is planned for October 16, where further details will be revealed.

Meanwhile, Balakrishna is also collaborating with stylish action filmmaker Bobby Kolli for NBK109, slated for a Sankranti 2025 release. Produced by Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas, the film promises to showcase Balakrishna in a fierce, massy avatar. A title teaser for the film is expected to drop this Diwali. The film also stars Bobby Deol, with music composed by S Thaman and cinematography by Vijay Karthik Kannan.

With these two ambitious projects on the horizon, Balakrishna is set to dominate the box office once again, continuing his streak of delivering high-octane, mass entertainers. Fans eagerly await the release of both films, which are expected to set new records.

