‘NBK109’ team welcomes Bobby Deol on board

Nandamuri Balakrishna is currently enjoying a golden phase in his career, marked by consecutive successes. Following the positive reception of his recent release, "Bhagavanth Kesari," which resonated well with family audiences, the actor is gearing up for his next venture. This upcoming film will be helmed by the acclaimed director Bobby Kolli, whose previous blockbuster, "Waltair Veerayya," garnered immense praise, heightening anticipation for his collaboration with Balakrishna.

In an exciting development, Bollywood actor Bobby Deol, who recently created a buzz with his performance in "Animal," has joined the cast of this Balakrishna starrer. The announcement was made to coincide with Bobby Deol's birthday, and the team extended warm wishes to the talented actor. The prospect of witnessing the synergy between Balakrishna and Bobby Deol on screen has generated considerable excitement among fans and cinephiles.

The film, tentatively titled NBK 109, is being produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Sithara Entertainments and Fortune Four Cinemas. Srikara Studios is presenting this much-anticipated movie, adding further prestige to the project. As Balakrishna continues his successful streak, the inclusion of Bobby Deol in the cast promises an intriguing cinematic experience, leaving fans eagerly anticipating this collaboration between two powerhouse performers.