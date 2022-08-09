Netflix Drops A Glimpse Of The Fairy Wedding Tale Of Newlyweds Nayanthara And Vignesh Shivan

It is all known that South Indian ace actress Nayanthara who is also fondly called as the lady superstar tied a knot with the ace filmmaker Vignesh Shivan a few days back. The wedding was a close-knit affair and it was attended by family members a few film stars. Thus, the couple decided to treat all their fans by turning their memorable and lovely wedding event into a documentary. They have signed a contract with the popular OTT platform Netflix for this special event. Off late, Netflix has dropped a small promo of the documentary on their Instagram page and made us witness a glimpse of the fairy tale wedding…



Along with sharing the promo, they also wrote, "A magical documentary about the journey of the #LadySuperstar Nayanthara Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale is coming soon to Netflix and we can't wait to witness the magic. #NayantharaBeyondTheFairytale @wikkiofficial @therowdypictures @gauthamvasudevmenon #LadySuperstar #Nayanthara".

They titled the documentary as 'Nayanthara: Beyond The Fairlytale' and made us await to watch the complete documentary! It showcased the actress and the filmmaker speaking about each other with much love and they also looked awesome and happy! Vignesh also complimented his dear wife doling out, 'Nayan is beautiful inside and out' and definitely we can't miss their mushy romance and awesome chemistry!

Earlier they shared beautiful wedding pics of Nayan and Vignesh on their Instagram page…

The couple looked lovely in the photoshoot and the Netflix team also wrote, "These images of Nayanthara and Vignesh have us seeing stars BRB, we're doing a little happy dance ourselves because THEY'RE coming to Netflix it's beyond a fairy tale!!"

South Indian popular lovebirds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied a knot on 9th June, 2022 at Sheraton Park, Mahabalipuram in the presence of their close friends and families. A few film celebs like Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Karthi, Udhayanidhi Stalin, Anirudh Ravichander, Dileep, and Atlee attended the wedding and blessed the couple.

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara fell in love on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan (2015). From then they never hid their love tale and attended all the events and promotional parties together. Vignesh also calls his lovely wife 'Thangamey' which means gold and 'Kanmani' which means darling.