Netflix's 'Avatar: The Last Airbender' Release Date & Episodes Update

In a nostalgic revival, Netflix brings back the beloved "Avatar: The Last Airbender" as a live-action adaptation, captivating audiences with a reimagined take on the 2005 cartoon. After fifteen years since the animated series bid farewell, fans can now indulge in a fresh perspective of Aang's journey, portrayed by the talented Gordon Cormier.



Scheduled for release on Thursday, the new "Last Airbender" unfolds across eight episodes, all available for binge-watching on the streaming giant. As viewers delve into the narrative, Aang, a 12-year-old burdened with the world's destiny, takes center stage in this epic saga.

Alongside this highly anticipated release, Netflix offers additional cinematic treats, including "Everything Everywhere All at Once" on February 23. Directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, the multiverse romp promises a captivating experience, following its remarkable presence in last year's Oscar race.

Adding to the lineup, the 2023 best-animated nominee, "Marcel the Shell With Shoes On," arrives on February 24. Jenny Slate and Dean Fleischer Camp's whimsical stop-motion animated film introduces audiences to a one-inch tall seashell with a big heart and an endearing fondness for Lesley Stahl.

With a diverse array of content, Netflix continues to cater to the varied tastes of its audience, offering a nostalgic trip with "Avatar: The Last Airbender" and introducing compelling additions to its streaming library. Get ready to embark on a journey filled with adventure, multiverses, and the enchanting world of animated wonders.