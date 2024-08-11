Live
- Telangana's Seetharama Lift Irrigation project to be inaugurated on Aug 15
- ‘We will remain in our land': Protesting Hindus in Bangladesh seek secure environment
- Himachal produces 21,022 metric tonnes of fish
- Paris Olympics: USA pip China to claim top spot; India finishes 71st
- Will not resume work till demands are not fulfilled: Bengal doctors' association
- SEBI chief, husband issue detailed rebuttal to Hindenburg's 'malicious' allegations
- Sebastian Coe weighs bid for IOC president as Bach steps down
- Paris Olympics: Eiffel Tower evacuated as man climbs Paris landmark ahead of closing ceremony: Reports
- Chelsea sign Pedro Neto for seven-year contract
- J&K govt to strengthen village defence committees & provide modern weapons
Just In
New Genre Unlocked by Kalki 2898AD Continues with Jagath
The movie, which incorporates elements of Indian mythology into science fiction, has generated interest with its newly released glimpse video. The film's narrative is inspired by the Sri Chakra found in Oregon, USA.
The release date for the Telugu sci-fi adventure Jagath has been set for November 8. Directed by Komal R Bharadwaj and produced by Padma Ravinuthula and Hiranya Ravinuthula under Singlecell Universe Production, the film features Rakesh Galebhe, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, Karteek Kandala, and Bhargav Gopinatham.
The crew includes Director of Photography Taylor Bluemel, Music Director Gyaani, Editor Chota K Prasad, and Writer Ravi Teja Nitta. Co-producers are Rakesh Galebhe and Komal Ravinuthula. The Executive Producer is Harish Reddy Gundlapalli, with Vincent Pham and John Shaw serving as Associate Producers.