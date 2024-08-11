New Genre Unlocked by Kalki 2898AD Continues with Jagath

The movie, which incorporates elements of Indian mythology into science fiction, has generated interest with its newly released glimpse video. The film's narrative is inspired by the Sri Chakra found in Oregon, USA.





The release date for the Telugu sci-fi adventure Jagath has been set for November 8. Directed by Komal R Bharadwaj and produced by Padma Ravinuthula and Hiranya Ravinuthula under Singlecell Universe Production, the film features Rakesh Galebhe, Sravanthi Prattipati, Manasa Veena, Karteek Kandala, and Bhargav Gopinatham.

The crew includes Director of Photography Taylor Bluemel, Music Director Gyaani, Editor Chota K Prasad, and Writer Ravi Teja Nitta. Co-producers are Rakesh Galebhe and Komal Ravinuthula. The Executive Producer is Harish Reddy Gundlapalli, with Vincent Pham and John Shaw serving as Associate Producers.



