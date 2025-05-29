New OTT Releases on May 30, 2025: Movies and Shows to Watch

On Friday, May 30, 2025, many new shows and movies are ready to stream on popular streaming sites like JioHotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, and ZEE5. There are crime stories, music movies, horror, and cartoons for everyone.

Netflix

A Widow’s Game: A true crime story about a woman who plans to kill her husband.

Lost in Starlight: A cartoon about a girl who wants to be an astronaut and a musician, fixing old audio devices.

JioHotstar

A Complete Unknown: A music movie about young Bob Dylan and how he changed music in the 1960s.

SonyLIV

Kankhajura: A crime story about Ashu, who tries to meet his brother after prison, but his past causes trouble.

Apple TV+

Bono: Stories of Surrender: A documentary about Bono, the lead singer of U2, showing his life and music.

ZEE5

Andhar Maya: A horror drama about a family facing strange events in their old home.

If you like mystery, music, or scary stories, these new shows and movies are for you.



