  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > Entertainment

New OTT Releases on May 30, 2025: Movies and Shows to Watch

New OTT Releases on May 30, 2025: Movies and Shows to Watch
x
Highlights

A fresh list of new OTT shows and movies is arriving on May 30, 2025, across Netflix, SonyLIV, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and ZEE5.

On Friday, May 30, 2025, many new shows and movies are ready to stream on popular streaming sites like JioHotstar, Netflix, SonyLIV, Apple TV+, and ZEE5. There are crime stories, music movies, horror, and cartoons for everyone.

Netflix

A Widow’s Game: A true crime story about a woman who plans to kill her husband.

Lost in Starlight: A cartoon about a girl who wants to be an astronaut and a musician, fixing old audio devices.

JioHotstar

A Complete Unknown: A music movie about young Bob Dylan and how he changed music in the 1960s.

SonyLIV

Kankhajura: A crime story about Ashu, who tries to meet his brother after prison, but his past causes trouble.

Apple TV+

Bono: Stories of Surrender: A documentary about Bono, the lead singer of U2, showing his life and music.

ZEE5

Andhar Maya: A horror drama about a family facing strange events in their old home.

If you like mystery, music, or scary stories, these new shows and movies are for you.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick