New OTT Releases This Week (June 2025): Top Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam & English Movies and Series
Explore the latest OTT releases for the second week of June 2025 on Netflix, Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5 & more. New shows and films in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada & English now streaming.
The second week of June brings a fresh batch of at least 16 new movies and series across major OTT platforms. From thrillers and romantic dramas to comedies and documentaries, the new releases span multiple Indian languages — Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada — along with English-language content.
Last week gave us popular titles like Lal Salaam, Tourist Family, Jaat, and Chhal Kapat. This week, streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, JioCinema, Hotstar, Zee5, Sony LIV, ETV Win, Aha, and Sun NXT are packed with variety.
New Releases in Hindi
Rana Naidu – Season 2
Netflix | June 13
The Traitors (India)
Amazon Prime Video | June 12
New Releases in Malayalam
Padakkalam
JioCinema/Hotstar | June 10
Alappuzha Gymkhana
Sony LIV | June 13
New Releases in Telugu
Subham
JioCinema/Hotstar | June 13
Dear Uma
Sun NXT | Streaming Now
Ah Okkati Adakku
ETV Win | Streaming Now
Premante Idhi Kadha
ETV Win | June 15 |
New Releases in English
Fubar – Season 2
Netflix | June 12
In Transit
Amazon Prime Video | June 13 |
Snow White
JioCinema/Hotstar | June 11
Titan: The OceanGate
Netflix | June 11
The Fairly OddParents: A New Wish – Season 2
Netflix | June 12
New Releases in Tamil
Devil’s Double: Next Level (Dhilluku Dhuddu 4)
Zee5 | June 13
Eleven
Aha Tamil | June 13
New Releases in Kannada
Maryade Prashne
Sun NXT | Streaming Now