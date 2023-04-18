New Releases in Theatres and OTT This Week
This weekend, several movies are set to release in theatres, along with some new content being added to various OTT platforms. Here's a list of what you can watch:
In Theatres:
- Virupaksha (Telugu film) - releasing on April 21st
- Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan (Hindi film) - releasing on April 21st
- Hello Meera (Telugu film) - releasing on April 21st
- Evil Dead Rise (English film) - releasing on April 21st
On OTT Platforms:
- Tooth Pari (Hindi web series) - releasing on Netflix on April 20th
- Indian Matchmaking S3 (Hindi web series) - releasing on Netflix on April 21st
- Oru Kodai Murder Mystery (Tamil film) - releasing on ZEE5 on April 21st
- Garmi (Hindi web series) - releasing on SonyLIV on April 21st
