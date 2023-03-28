New Releases: Movies and Series in Theaters and on OTT This Week
This week, movie enthusiasts can look forward to a plethora of exciting releases in theaters across different languages. But, that's not all! There's also a great deal of new content coming to OTT platforms. Let's dive in and take a look at what you can watch this weekend:
IN THEATERS:
Dasara (Telugu movie with dubbed versions in other languages) - March 30th
Bholaa (Hindi movie) - March 30th
Pathu Thala (Tamil movie) - March 30th
Gurudev Hoysala (Kannada movie) - March 30th
Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil movie) - March 31st
ON OTT PLATFORMS:
Netflix:
Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (Hindi movie) - March 31st
Amigos (Telugu movie) - April 1st
Aha:
Sathhi Gani Rendu Ekaraalu (Telugu movie) - April 1st
Disney Plus Hotstar:
Sridevi Shoban Babu (Telugu movie) - March 30th
Gaslight (Hindi movie) - March 31st
ETV Win:
Dear Megha (Telugu movie) - March 29th
SunNXT:
Bagheera (Tamil movie) - March 31st