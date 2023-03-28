New Releases: Movies and Series in Theaters and on OTT This Week

This week, movie enthusiasts can look forward to a plethora of exciting releases in theaters across different languages. But, that's not all! There's also a great deal of new content coming to OTT platforms. Let's dive in and take a look at what you can watch this weekend:

IN THEATERS:

Dasara (Telugu movie with dubbed versions in other languages) - March 30th

Bholaa (Hindi movie) - March 30th

Pathu Thala (Tamil movie) - March 30th

Gurudev Hoysala (Kannada movie) - March 30th

Viduthalai Part 1 (Tamil movie) - March 31st

ON OTT PLATFORMS:

Netflix:

Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat (Hindi movie) - March 31st

Amigos (Telugu movie) - April 1st

Aha:

Sathhi Gani Rendu Ekaraalu (Telugu movie) - April 1st

Disney Plus Hotstar:

Sridevi Shoban Babu (Telugu movie) - March 30th

Gaslight (Hindi movie) - March 31st

ETV Win:

Dear Megha (Telugu movie) - March 29th

SunNXT:

Bagheera (Tamil movie) - March 31st