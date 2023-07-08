Nexa collaborates with SIIMA for 11th edition

SIIMA (South Indian International Movie Awards) is one of the famous award shows in India. The award show is conducted every year, and some of the best talents across Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada industries are honored here.

The latest news is that Nexa joined SIIMA as the title sponsor for the award ceremony this year. Rana Daggubati and Mrunal Thakur joined Brinda Prasad, Chairperson of SIIMA, in announcing the Nexa SIIMA Partnership. The 11th Edition of SIIMA will be held in Dubai on September 15 and 16 at the World Trade Centre in Dubai.