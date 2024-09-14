Nia Sharma pens heartfelt note on completing 14 years in television

One of the most popular actresses in the small screen industry, Nia Sharma recently celebrated the milestone of 14 years in the entertainment industry. The 33-year-old shared several pictures and videos from her celebration as she wrote some lines of thankfulness for the journey.

The actress took to social media and shared pictures from the celebration. She was seen holding a special cake with a picture that read, "14 Years of Nia Sharma." Everything in the room is so well decorated to match the joyous occasion and her legacy into television.

She got candid with the posts, showing her in video visibly surprised by the decorations and heartwarming scenes of her cutting the cake and blowing out candles.

She also expressed gratitude via an emotional caption: "Marking the 14th year in my field. It has been nothing but awesome. Forever grateful for all the good things and the bad ones too. embraced it all with grace and dignity." She thanked her well-wishers for their constant support too.

Nia Sharma initiated her career in television in the year 2010 with her lead role in the serial Kaali – EkAgnipariksha. She shot to fame with her starred role in EkHazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai. Presently, Nia Sharma is seen in the web series SuhaganChudail, streaming currently on Jio Cinemas, on Colors TV, which started airing in May 2024.