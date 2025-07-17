‘Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness’ to hit theatres nationwide on Friday

Bengaluru: A feature-length blue-chip documentary on the Nilgiris, ‘Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness’, directed by Emmy-nominated and BAFTA-winning filmmaker Sandesh Kadur, is set to release in theatres across India on July 18. A ‘blue-chip documentary’ typically refers to a high-quality, well-produced, and visually rich nature or wildlife film, often backed by substantial funding and aimed at a broad audience.

The film, which highlights the story of India’s first UNESCO Biosphere Reserve, was launched in Chennai on November 4, 2024. The event was held to mark the International Day for Biosphere Reserves, observed annually on November 3. Speaking to PTI during the launch, Kadur had said he wanted to reintroduce people to the awe of nature and its deep interconnectedness with human life through the film.

The idea for the documentary, he said, took shape during a forest trek with philanthropist Rohini Nilekani, who later co-produced the film. “We were discussing how the Nilgiris is unique in many ways. For instance, the district has the highest number of schools in India. We talked about how there isn’t a single documentary that captures the broader aspects of people’s connection to this remarkable landscape, when Rohini asked me, ‘Why don’t you make a film?’” recalled Kadur. Thus began the journey of a documentary that celebrates nature through detailed macro shots, sweeping aerials, and immersive visuals. “But this is also the story of a new wilderness—a largely human-made landscape where wildlife continues to adapt and thrive. Where else in the world can you see black leopards, gaur, sloth bears, and more living in tea gardens?” he asked.

Nilekani called the documentary a “call to action” for everyone who feels connected to these sacred landscapes. If we want to conserve them, Samaaj (society), Sarkaar (government), and Bazaar (market) must come together to nurture this ecosystem, she said. Nilgiris: A Shared Wilderness is also the first feature-length wildlife documentary to receive a nationwide theatrical release, Nilekani claimed. As part of a “nationwide educational initiative”, the film will be screened through exclusive, discounted student shows in major cities.