Nivetha Pethuraj receives level 1 certificate from a car racing company

Nivetha Pethuraj marked her Tollywood with 'Mental Madhilo' and grabbed the attention of the audience with her back-to-back hit movies like 'Chitralahari', 'Brochevarevarura', and played a small role in Allu Arjun's 'Ala Vaikunthapurramloo'.

Nivetha has been receiving decent offers from the industry and recently appeared in a small role in Ram Pothineni's recent outing 'Red'. Nivetha is all set to play an important role in Rana Daggubati's much-awaited upcoming film 'Virata Parvam'. Sai Pallavi is playing the female lead in this movie. The actress has now made it into the news by receiving a level one certificate by participating in a formula race training car training program. The beauty has received this certificate from 'Momentum- School of Advanced Racing'. She also shared some interesting pictures on her social media account.

On this film front, Nivetha Pethuraj is busy with a multi starrer film 'Party' and also signed a female-centric film under the direction of A L Vijay titled as 'October 31 Ladies Night'. Nivetha is also romancing Vishwak Sen in 'Pagal'.







