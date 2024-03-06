Nivetha Pethuraj Responds to Rumours About Her Family's Finances

South Indian actress Nivetha Pethuraj, known for her roles in films like ‘Tik Tik Tik’ and ‘Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo,’ recently found herself at the centre of a controversy. Unfounded allegations surfaced on a YouTube channel, claiming she received financial support from a politician, enabling a lavish lifestyle.

Nivetha strongly refuted these claims, asserting her financial independence from a young age and her family's respectable background. She revealed the rumours caused ‘extreme stress’ for her family, urging people to be mindful before spreading unverified information.



On her social media platform, Nivetha penned a heartfelt message addressing the issue. She expressed disappointment in the lack of fact-checking before publicising such claims, highlighting the potential harm it inflicts.



Nivetha went on to clarify the misinformation, stating she resides in a rented house in Dubai with her family, where they've been settled for over two decades. Leading a simple life, she emphasised her passion for racing, which began years before the alleged events mentioned in the rumours.



Choosing not to pursue legal action, Nivetha expressed her belief in the potential for responsible journalism. She urged journalists to uphold ethical standards by verifying information before publishing and preventing unnecessary harm to individuals and their families.



Nivetha recently achieved success on the badminton court, winning a medal at a state-level tournament. On the professional front, she awaits the release of her upcoming film, ‘Party.’

