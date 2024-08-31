Live
Just In
No more delay; ‘Pushpa Part 2: The Rule’ on track- Here are the complete details
Pushpa Part 2: The Rule, one of the most anticipated Telugu films, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is on track for its scheduled release....
Pushpa Part 2: The Rule, one of the most anticipated Telugu films, starring Allu Arjun in the lead role, is on track for its scheduled release. Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, the film has been surrounded by speculation about a possible delay. However, producer Ravi Shankar has officially put these rumors to rest.
Speaking at the press meet for their upcoming film Mathu Vadalara 2, Ravi Shankar assured fans that Pushpa Part 2 is progressing smoothly. He provided a detailed schedule, confirming that all stages of production are proceeding as planned, and the film will hit theaters on December 6th as initially announced.
Ravi Shankar outlined the following timeline for the film’s progress:
September 02: First half editing completed
October 06: Second half editing completed
November 20: Final copy ready
November 25: Censor formalities completed
December 06: Worldwide release
This timeline reflects the meticulous planning and execution behind Pushpa Part 2, ensuring the film will be ready well before its release date.
The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, Anasuya Bharadwaj, Ajay Ghosh, and others, adding to the excitement surrounding its release. With the first installment being a massive success, expectations are sky-high for Pushpa Part 2: The Rule. Fans can now look forward to its release without any further concerns of delay.