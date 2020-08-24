Noted singer SP Balasubramanyam wins battle against coronavirus

SP Balasubramanyam who was admitted to MGM healthcare in Chennai after being infected with coronavirus has tested negative on Monday in his latest test reports. Popular singerwho was admitted to MGM healthcare in Chennai after being infected withhas tested negative on Monday in his latest test reports.

SP Charan, son of Balasubramanyam said that his father reports came negative in the tests conducted on Sunday and is recovering. ecmo treatment balasubramanayam. He also thanked all for the prayers and support from the fans and celebrities. "His condition is stable now and will keep u posted with updates," he said.

SPB was connected to life support systems including a ventilator and ECMO, a heart-lung assistance machine after his health condition deteriorated. A 12-member expert team is closely monitoring the singer's health.

From celebrities to the general public, everyone came together and prayed for the early recovery of the veteran playback singer after the news of his health condition hit the headlines.