NTR 31: Everything We Know About Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Next Action Drama

Jr NTR is all set to team up with acclaimed director Prashanth Neel for their much-anticipated project, ‘NTR 31.’ Unlike Neel's previous films such as KGF and Salaar, which are part of larger film series, ‘NTR 31’ will break away from this trend, offering a standalone action-packed drama. Reports confirm that there are no plans for sequels or prequels for this film, setting it apart in an industry currently dominated by multi-part sagas.

Both Neel and Jr NTR are known for their involvement in major film franchises. Neel's ‘KGF’ franchise and the upcoming Salaar series have captivated audiences, while Jr NTR’s latest release, ‘Devara: Part 1,’ has also taken the box office by storm. While a third part is being planned for KGF, the second installments of both ‘Salaar’ and ‘Devara’ are already in the pipeline. However, with ‘NTR 31,’ the duo is opting for a self-contained narrative, offering audiences a refreshing break from multipart storytelling.

‘NTR 31’ is expected to kick off filming towards the end of October or early November 2024 in Hyderabad. Jr NTR is anticipated to join the production between January and February 2025, due to his prior commitments. The film is backed by renowned production houses Mythri Movie Makers and NTR Arts, and is slated for a theatrical release on January 9, 2026.

There are rumors that actress Rukmini Vasanth, known for her performance in ‘Sapta Sagaradache Ello,’ will play the female lead. However, no official confirmation has been made by either the actress or the film’s team regarding her involvement.

Prashanth Neel’s reputation for delivering high-octane action films precedes him, and ‘NTR 31’ is expected to be no different. The film is being touted as a gritty, action-packed entertainer, much in line with Neel’s signature filmmaking style. This collaboration is creating buzz not only because of the star power of Jr NTR but also due to Neel's proven box office track record. Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ recently performed exceptionally well at the box office, while Neel’s ‘Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire,’ which hit theaters on December 22, 2023, also garnered significant attention.

Before stepping into ‘NTR 31,’ Jr NTR is set to feature in ‘War 2,’ part of the YRF Spy Universe. Sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani, this film is already a highly anticipated release and is slated to hit theaters on August 14, 2025.