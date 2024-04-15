NTR commences shooting for ‘War 2’ alongside Hrithik Roshan

The much-anticipated collaboration between NTR and Hrithik Roshan in the upcoming film 'War 2' has commenced, marking a significant milestone in Indian cinema. Directed by Ayan Mukherjee, the film promises to be a visual extravaganza, with the two powerhouse performers sharing the screen for the first time.

NTR, who was recently spotted in Mumbai, has officially joined the sets of 'War 2' and has begun shooting alongside Hrithik Roshan. While details about NTR's character and look have been kept under wraps, sources suggest that the actor will be sporting a new hairstyle for his role in the film.

According to reports, the ongoing schedule will feature pivotal scenes showcasing intense air combat sequences between NTR and Hrithik Roshan, adding to the anticipation surrounding the project. The film is expected to push the boundaries of action and storytelling, with Ayan Mukherjee steering the ship.

'War 2' is being produced by the renowned production house Yash Raj Films, known for its grandeur and scale in filmmaking. With a substantial budget allocated to the project, including remunerations for the cast and crew, expectations are soaring sky-high among cinephiles.

The collaboration between NTR and Hrithik Roshan has generated immense buzz within the industry and among fans, with many eagerly awaiting their on-screen chemistry. The film marks NTR's foray into Hindi cinema and is poised to be a game-changer in his career trajectory.

As filming progresses, audiences can expect regular updates and glimpses from the sets, offering a sneak peek into the high-octane action and drama that 'War 2' promises to deliver. With two of the biggest stars of Indian cinema coming together, 'War 2' is undoubtedly one of the most anticipated projects of the year, poised to set new benchmarks in cinematic excellence.